Sports alter the perception of space and time. A chance to clear away a loose ball appears in front of the goal, seemingly in several places at the same time. An opposing freshman snaps off a scoring shot. The prospect of a tie game comes out of hyperspace in a shimmering flash, faster than Lando Calrissian passing a white Buick in a blue Corvette.
But in the scrambled-up aftermath of a corner kick last Friday, Oct. 18, even after Timberlake freshman Charley Hegstad scored out of chaos in the 75th minute of the win-or-bounce District I-II soccer playoff semifinal, the Grangeville girls were still a goal ahead.
“It could have gone either way,” Grangeville coach John Cuffe said. “It just happened that we were ahead.”
Calm defense, the unglamorous shadowing of Timberlake’s brightest star, and a couple of goals won the day, 2-1.
Six days before they clinched the first state tournament berth in the program’s short history, the Bulldogs hosted Timberlake.
It didn’t go so well.
Timberlake cracked the Grangeville defense for seven goals; stalwart midfielder and sophomore exchange student Elsa Israelson missed the second half due to illness.
Cuffe anticipated the playoff game would be even tougher. He and the Bulldogs also had a plan; Israelson would check Timberlake standout Kayli Lynn everywhere she went.
“It’s not something we had done before, but we saw a big threat and Elsa is the ideal person to shut it down,” Cuffe said.
It worked.
Grangeville held Timberlake to four shots during the first half, but keeper Talia Brown faced 15 during Timberlake’s second half surge.
The Bulldogs broke through late in the first half. Junior Taylor Bransford did the breaking: she finished off a rebound of Naomi Connolley’s shot during the 29th minute.
Her goal stood as the only goal for most of the rest of the contest; Naomi Connolley ran down the right side and made it 2-0 in the 71st.
Coeur d’Alene Charter (15-0) locked up the district’s title and top seed with an 11-0 win over Grangeville last Saturday, Oct. 19.
Coming — Grangeville (8-7) is set to play Weiser (11-5) in the first round of the 3A state tournament.
The tournament runs Oct. 24-26. Grangeville’s first game is at 2 p.m. Thursday. The double elimination tournament continues Friday, with consolation play at 11 a.m. and semifinals at 2 p.m. Each team to win a game will play Saturday, with the consolation final at 10 a.m. and the first- and third-place games at 1 p.m.
The state title game will be played in Middleton; all others will be at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Weiser is perhaps an unlikely champion out of District III’s Snake River Valley Conference. McCall claimed the league’s best regular season record, and took three of four matches from the Wolverines during the regular season. Weiser won 2-1 in September, and 1-0 during the 3A District III title game Oct. 17.
McCall — the only opponent GHS has in common with Weiser — beat GHS lopsidedly in both August and September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.