Grangeville’s soccer squads welcomed one of the toughest challenges the Bulldogs will see this season with Coeur d’Alene Charter in town for a double header last Saturday, Aug. 20. The girls game was utterly one-sided, as the visitors put in five quick goals on the way to a 22-0 final score, but the GHS boys put up their strongest result against the Panthers since 2020, with a 3-0 loss.

The total didn’t reflect the number or the quality of Grangeville’s scoring chances, which included a last-second run by Tucker Young down the rightwing sideline. Young fought through tough defense to control the ball deep in Charter’s territory, then sent a pass across to Tyler Zechmann, who stepped into a shot directly in front of the goal, just above the six-yard line. The last bounce the pass took before reaching Zechmann made it a tough ball to strike cleanly, and his try popped up high and wide.

