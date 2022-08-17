GRANGEVILLE — The GHS soccer Bulldogs are set to host Intermountain League powerhouse Coeur d’Alene Charter at noon (girls) and 2 p.m. (boys) on Saturday, Aug. 20. Their season continues Aug. 25 against St. Maries, with the girls kicking off at noon and the boys to follow at 2 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments