KOOSKIA — With 14 players out initially, but with coach Vinnie Martinez “looking like we’ll lose one, maybe two, one to work and one to grades” the Clearwater Valley softball girls are aiming to be highly competitive this season.

Having earned the No. 2 seed for the Whitepine League’s district tournament on the strength of Jessica Ketola’s pitching last spring, Martinez said the squad learned not to overlook anyone.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments