KOOSKIA — With 14 players out initially, but with coach Vinnie Martinez “looking like we’ll lose one, maybe two, one to work and one to grades” the Clearwater Valley softball girls are aiming to be highly competitive this season.
Having earned the No. 2 seed for the Whitepine League’s district tournament on the strength of Jessica Ketola’s pitching last spring, Martinez said the squad learned not to overlook anyone.
“The hard reality is that we put the state tournament before a couple of teams,” he said. “Despite all cautionary measures, our girls went into that district tournament thinking they had at least number two in the bag, and walked home number four.”
Three Whitepine League teams qualified for the 1A state tournament, where Potlatch beat Genesee for the title. Kendrick had also qualified, squeaking past CV during the district semifinal.
“We’re fortunate this year,” Martinez said. “We have Jessica Ketola returning from last year, and she’s picked up in her game. We also have a freshman coming in with some decent skills, who we’re looking for to pick up some slack or fill at the pitcher’s plate.”
That’s Riley Parsons, who Martinez said “brings tenacity, dedication and commitment. She doesn’t really get flustered at the mound, so she’ll contribute when we need to provide Jessica a little bit of a break.”
Catching will be Rayne Martinez, backed up by Macy Morrow, who Martinez has penciled to anchor second base. “Between the two of them, we’re looking for them to take Jessica’s heat, keep it in the glove, and throw down a lot more than we did last year,” Martinez said, referring to the team’s need to defend the basepaths by throwing out base-stealers.
He said he has Autumn Martinez at shortstop, Chloe Spencer in left field and perhaps Seasha Reuben in center field, with competition there as well as third base and right field.
Martinez said he’s still working out the batting order, which Ketola led off last season.
The Rams’ season opens with a home doubleheader March 18 against St. Maries, with the first game at 11 a.m.
“We talk about St. Maries a lot,” Martinez said. “We’ve never beat them.”
The girls are motivated to change that this season, and to improve on last season’s playoff performance. “They’ve lived it,” Martinez said. “They went through it, and it’s a motivating factor for some of them. It has them on their toes. ... This year is not going to be a could have-should have-would have. It’s going to be day-by-day, game-by-game, pitch-by-pitch.”
CV won’t see Whitepine League longtimers Prairie or Troy this season, as those schools aren’t fielding teams this spring, but will play one WPL newcomer: Kamiah, which returns to action having not fielded a team since the end of the CV/K softball co-op. The Rams host Lewis County March 21, visit Grangeville April 6, then host Kamiah at 4 p.m. April 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.