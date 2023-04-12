Clearwater Valley's Rayne Martinez photo

Clearwater Valley's Rayne Martinez laced this hit through the left side during the fourth inning of the Rams' April 10 win over Kamiah.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — Having swept a doubleheader from Grangeville April 6, the Clearwater Valley softball girls notched their season’s fifth win with a 14-0 shutout of Kamiah on April 10.

“We did not come out with too much emotion playing against former teammates,” Rams coach Vinnie Martinez said. “That being said, I think we started out a little bit slow as well. … I think they responded pretty well to not being able to do or put up as many points as they thought they might, from based on how it went against other teams. Kamiah’s starting pitcher pitched really well — not the fastest we’ve seen, but certainly her speed was catching some of our hitters, and she was in strike zone quite often.”

