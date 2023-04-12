KOOSKIA — Having swept a doubleheader from Grangeville April 6, the Clearwater Valley softball girls notched their season’s fifth win with a 14-0 shutout of Kamiah on April 10.
“We did not come out with too much emotion playing against former teammates,” Rams coach Vinnie Martinez said. “That being said, I think we started out a little bit slow as well. … I think they responded pretty well to not being able to do or put up as many points as they thought they might, from based on how it went against other teams. Kamiah’s starting pitcher pitched really well — not the fastest we’ve seen, but certainly her speed was catching some of our hitters, and she was in strike zone quite often.”
CV’s standout starting pitcher, Jessica Ketola, posted 12 strikeouts in four innings.
“I won’t stop bragging about Jessica,” Martinez said. “Her performance shows even on some of her off days, she’s still getting strikeouts.”
Reliever Riley Parsons finished it off in the fifth.
“This phase in the season, all of our girls are growing, but I believe Riley Parsons, Macy Morrow and Gracie Schuster are growing pretty good and they’re going to continue to lead us.”
Against Grangeville earlier in the week, CV used five hits in a row to score three runs, snapping a 1-1 tie on the way to a 4-1 win behind Ketola’s pitching during the first game of the set.
During the second game, CV won 13-9 after posting seven runs during the first inning. The Rams carried a 10-4 lead into the fourth, but Grangeville cut that to 10-9 during the top of the fourth. CV struck back for two more runs during the bottom half, then blanked GHS during the final two innings for the win.
