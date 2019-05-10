Grangeville’s softball season came down to the bottom of the seventh last Thursday, May 9, the Lewiston Tribune reported, but St. Maries scored three to advance to the play-in round. The GHS girls had led from the start, but nine errors and 11 St. Maries hits caught up with them in the end. The final score was 10-9.
Grangeville beat Kamiah earlier in the tournament to earn a second shot at St. Maries; St. Maries beat Grangeville 8-3 in the first round and played Orofino for the district title. Orofino won that game 13-9, and will represent the district at the 2A state tournament.
