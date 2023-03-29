KENDRICK — Having rallied past Pullman 15-10 behind Mattie Thacker’s pitching earlier in the week, another strong pitching performance aided the softball Bulldogs to a 10-6, 14-13 sweep of Kendrick during a road doubleheader last Thursday, March 23.
With a perfect record, Grangeville topped the season’s first statewide 2A rankings, coach Jerime Zimmerman said.
Closing out that first game, the host Tigers notched four of their six during the final inning, then extended their surge into the first inning of the second game, taking a 5-0 lead. So, for the second time last week, the Grangeville girls rallied.
Against Pullman, Thacker turned the score in Grangeville’s favor with a grand slam during the sixth inning. “That was the highlight of the week,” Zimmerman said. “She hit it out to pretty much dead center field.”
During the second game against Kendrick, Grangeville posted an eight-run fourth inning, after which Kendrick regained the lead, 13-12, during the fifth. With two runs during the top of the sixth, Grangeville pulled ahead and relief pitcher KenniDee Schuerman kept Kendrick scoreless in the bottom halves of the sixth and seventh innings.
“I think great defensive play was key to that game,” Zimmerman said. “They ended up scoring 13 runs, but Mattie and KenniDee pitched really well. Kendrick put the ball in play and the defense made the plays. Kendrick is a tough team and they hit the ball really well, so you have to be defensively sound if you’re going to beat the Tigers.”
He also pointed to offense from Adri Anderson, Abbie Frei, and Addi Vanderwall in addition to Thacker’s big hit against Pullman.
Next up, Grangeville is scheduled to host Kellogg on April 4. Depending on weather, that game might get rescheduled to a field in Lewiston. Kellogg being new to the Central Idaho League this year, Zimmerman said he’s anticipating a tough game.
“We’ll need to be prepared, especially coming back from spring break,” he said. “It’ll be a tough test right off the bat.”
