KENDRICK — Having rallied past Pullman 15-10 behind Mattie Thacker’s pitching earlier in the week, another strong pitching performance aided the softball Bulldogs to a 10-6, 14-13 sweep of Kendrick during a road doubleheader last Thursday, March 23.

With a perfect record, Grangeville topped the season’s first statewide 2A rankings, coach Jerime Zimmerman said.

