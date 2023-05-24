CALDWELL — No team at last week’s 1A state tournament played eventual state champion Genesee closer than did the Clearwater Valley softball girls, who blanked the Bulldogs into the seventh inning with Jessica Ketola pitching and timely infield defense, such as on inning-ending plays by second baseman Macy Morrow in the fifth and sixth.
During the top of the fifth, when Genesee threatened to break the scoreless deadlock after a two-out single, Morrow fielded a groundout and threw to Megan Myers to preserve Ketola’s shutout. During the sixth, after a bunt single to start the inning, Morrow ended up in the right place at the right time to catch a line drive for the second out, then beat the retreating runner to the bag.
