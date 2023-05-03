Grangeville splits with Orofino

GRANGEVILLE — An 8-5 Orofino win and a 12-2 Grangeville victory last Saturday, April 29, put the visiting Maniacs firmly ahead of GHS in the Central Idaho League standings, atop which sits St. Maries as the teams head into next week’s district tournament and possible state qualification. Two teams out of 2A North Central Idaho will advance to the May 19-20 state tournament in Pocatello. Regular season results have Grangeville seeded third.

