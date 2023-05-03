Grangeville splits with Orofino
GRANGEVILLE — An 8-5 Orofino win and a 12-2 Grangeville victory last Saturday, April 29, put the visiting Maniacs firmly ahead of GHS in the Central Idaho League standings, atop which sits St. Maries as the teams head into next week’s district tournament and possible state qualification. Two teams out of 2A North Central Idaho will advance to the May 19-20 state tournament in Pocatello. Regular season results have Grangeville seeded third.
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley softball girls held on to second place in the Whitepine League softball standings with a Monday night, May 1, sweep of Kendrick. Jessica Ketola pitched both games, winning 9-1 and 6-0 by way of 32 strikeouts during the combined 14 innings.
After Kendrick took a 1-0 win during the opener, the Rams blanked the Tigers for the rest of the afternoon. CV’s bats popped four hits during the first game — two singles by Megan Myers and one apiece for Gracie Schuster and Macy Morrow — and six during the second game. Gracie Schuster knocked three singles, Ketola tagged a triple, and Myers and Cloie Spencer each added a base hit.
Three of the Whitepine League’s six teams will qualify for state out of the district tournament coming up May 9 and May 11, with the May 9 games eliminating two teams and the May 11 games to be held starting at 3 p.m. in Genesee. The top-seeded team — likely Potlatch — will face the lowest remaining seed based on regular season league record. The No. 2 seed will play at the same time May 11, and the winners will meet at 5 p.m. that day. The No. 2 seed ensures the Rams could absorb a tournament loss and still qualify for the state tournament by way of winning an eliminator at 5 p.m. May 11.
KAMIAH — A 29-18 Lapwai win over Kamiah last Thursday, April 27, kept the Kubs winless in their first softball season after recent years’ hiatus. KHS scored three against Clearwater Valley earlier in the week, and scored one during a doubleheader against Genesee last Friday, April 28.
