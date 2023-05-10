GENESEE — With May 9 eliminators to decide which opponents each of the Whitepine League’s top teams will face in district play starting at 3 p.m. May 11 at Genesee, the Clearwater Valley softball girls awaited one of Kendrick, Genesee, Lapwai or Lewis County. As the tournament’s No. 2 seed, the Rams pencil as favorites to reach the district title game to be played at 5 p.m. May 11, most likely against No. 1 Potlatch. The CV girls have faced strong competition from both Kendrick and Genesee this season, throughout which coach Vinnie Martinez has implored them to take nothing for granted.
But even with a loss during the first round of bracket play, their high seed carries the advantage of a second shot at state qualification. Both of the teams that end up playing for the district title game advance to the state tournament, as does whichever team places third.
The teams that qualify will advance to the 1A state tournament to be held May 18-19 in Caldwell.
Grangeville draws Orofino
OROFINO — The Grangeville softball girls drew the 2A District I-II softball tournament hosts for their first-round opponent and played after press time on May 9. Win or lose, Grangeville’s tournament continues May 10, with either an elimination game at 11 a.m. most likely against either Kellogg or Priest River, or with the district title game at 1:30 p.m., most likely against No. 1 St. Maries. Play continues at 4 p.m., with the district’s second state qualifier to be decided at 4 p.m. May 10 between whichever team survives the first elimination and whichever team falls in the district title game.
Whichever teams qualifying for the 2A state tournament will play May 19-20 at Capell Park in Pocatello.
