Rams hold second seed

GENESEE — With May 9 eliminators to decide which opponents each of the Whitepine League’s top teams will face in district play starting at 3 p.m. May 11 at Genesee, the Clearwater Valley softball girls awaited one of Kendrick, Genesee, Lapwai or Lewis County. As the tournament’s No. 2 seed, the Rams pencil as favorites to reach the district title game to be played at 5 p.m. May 11, most likely against No. 1 Potlatch. The CV girls have faced strong competition from both Kendrick and Genesee this season, throughout which coach Vinnie Martinez has implored them to take nothing for granted.

