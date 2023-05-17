Grangeville's Kinzley Adams photo

This collision between two catchers - Grangeville's Kinzley Adams and Orofino's Rilee Diffin - ended up being the decisive play. Diffin and Orofino were out, and GHS advanced.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville ‘on to state’ with wins over Kellogg, Orofino

OROFINO — A 7-5 win over Kellogg on the morning of May 10 set the stage for the Grangeville softball girls to qualify for state tournament play this weekend at Pocatello with a win over Orofino later that day. The second game came down to a play at the plate, during which Bulldogs catcher Kinzley Adams held on to the ball despite a heavy hit from Orofino’s onrushing baserunner. With that out in the books, GHS held on to win the late game by another 7-5 final score.

