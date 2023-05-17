Grangeville ‘on to state’ with wins over Kellogg, Orofino
OROFINO — A 7-5 win over Kellogg on the morning of May 10 set the stage for the Grangeville softball girls to qualify for state tournament play this weekend at Pocatello with a win over Orofino later that day. The second game came down to a play at the plate, during which Bulldogs catcher Kinzley Adams held on to the ball despite a heavy hit from Orofino’s onrushing baserunner. With that out in the books, GHS held on to win the late game by another 7-5 final score.
Grangeville had taken a 2-0 lead and Orofino had pulled into a 3-3 tie during the fifth inning. The Bulldogs then scored four runs during the top of the sixth, with a two-run single by Mattie Thacker pushing across what proved the winning run.
Orofino threatened during the bottom of the sixth, but a sharp relay from center field through second base to Caryss Barger at third base caught a runner greedily trying for an extra base on a single; the play was early enough to force the runner to try to retreat to second, and Barger ran her down between the bases.
Orofino threatened again with two runners on and no outs during the seventh, but after Adams delivered the first out, the Bulldogs booked a fielder’s choice grounder and a strikeout by Thacker to end it.
The Bulldogs hold the No. 5 seed for the upcoming 2A championship May 19-20 at Capell Park in Pocatello, where GHS will face Cole Valley in the first round at 9 a.m. MT, then either Malad or Bear Lake in the second round Friday afternoon. The tournament will continue against St. Maries, Declo, Nampa Christian or West Jefferson, depending on early-round results, and finish up with trophy games on Saturday afternoon.
CV advances to state tournament
LEWISTON — With a 6-2 win over Kendrick last Thursday, May 11, during their district tournament opener, the Clearwater Valley girls ensured their qualification for the upcoming 1A state softball tournament May 18-19 in Caldwell, where the Rams will open against Greenleaf Friends at 9 a.m. MT Thursday at GALS Quad Park.
Potlatch won the district title game 8-3 that evening and holds the state tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.
Against Kendrick, Chloe Spencer scored the first run and the Rams extended their lead to 3-0 during the bottom of the second, then to 4-0 through the fourth. After Kendrick tallied two during the bottom of the sixth, CV scored two insurance runs during the bottom of the sixth and Jessica Ketola finished off the contest with a couple of strikeouts during the seventh.
The Rams led their showdown against Potlatch 3-0 after the third inning, but Potlatch countered with an eight-run fourth to take the lead and the district title.
Win or lose during their 1A state tournament opener, the CV girls will play again on Thursday afternoon, with the first elimination games to follow at 5 p.m. MT May 18. With a first-round win, or with two wins during consolation play, CV’s tournament would continue at 10 a.m. MT Friday morning, May 19, followed by up to three more games to decide the top three placements.
