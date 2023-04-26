Ketola keys CV split with Genesee

KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley softball girls split a doubleheader with Genesee last Saturday, April 22, winning the first game on the strength of 14 strikeouts from starting pitcher Jessica Ketola plus a fine defensive play by Gracie Schuster — a catch which stranded a runner at third and preserved a 2-2 tie during the bottom of the seventh inning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.