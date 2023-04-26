Ketola keys CV split with Genesee
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley softball girls split a doubleheader with Genesee last Saturday, April 22, winning the first game on the strength of 14 strikeouts from starting pitcher Jessica Ketola plus a fine defensive play by Gracie Schuster — a catch which stranded a runner at third and preserved a 2-2 tie during the bottom of the seventh inning.
During the top of the eighth, Autumn Martinez smashed a two-run double for insurance atop a 3-2 lead CV took by scoring the free baserunner — Ketola, who started at second base by tiebreaker rule. The insurance proved crucial during the bottom half, as Genesee scored its free runner before the Rams booked the final out of a 5-3 victory.
Genesee won the late game, 7-2.
Next, CV hosts Kendrick May 1, with the first game to start at 3 p.m. The Rams rescheduled to play Kamiah at 4 p.m. April 25, and will visit Lewis County on May 2.
LEWISTON — An 8-6 win over Kellogg April 18 marked the first league win of the season for the Grangeville softball girls, who turned back the Wildcats despite a seventh inning surge.
Having staked out a 3-0 lead during the first inning, the Bulldogs extended it to 5-0 during the fifth and to 8-0 during the sixth. According to the Lewiston Tribune, Kellogg’s rally collapsed after pitcher Mattie Thacker threw to first baseman Madalyn Green for a pickoff. Thacker hit a triple, Adri Anderson hit a single and a double, Kinsley Adams singled and doubled, Green hit three singles and Caryss Barger added a base hit for Grangeville.
Grangeville visited Orofino after the press deadline April 25, and, next up, the Bulldogs host Orofino at noon April 29, then visit St. Maries at 4 p.m. May 1, then host Kendrick at 4 p.m. May 3.
