Soun, Ketola power Rams’ first win
KOOSKIA — Before last Saturday, March 18, the Clearwater Valley softball girls hadn’t beaten St. Maries — and it hadn’t been close. Then, on 21 strikeouts by flamethrowing pitcher Jessica Ketola plus two key plays by senior Serenity Soun, the Rams turned their 2023 season’s first contest into a shutout victory, 1-0. Four of Ketola’s strikeouts came with two outs and runners at third base, and the one time St. Maries put the ball in play with a chance to score, Soun chased down the fly into short right field for an inning-ending catch.
Soun was in the right place at the right time for the Rams again during the bottom of the eighth, when, by tie-breaker rule, Autumn Martinez started the inning at second base and came around to score on Soun’s strike, which a St. Maries defender threw high and hard off the glove of the defender at first base.
St. Maries won the second game of the doubleheader 9-0. Megan Myers notched three singles and Rayne Martinez, who singled during the first game, knocked her second hit of the day.
The Rams had a home game scheduled against Lewis County after the print deadline on March 21. Next, CV is scheduled to visit Grangeville April 6.
KAMIAH — Lewis County didn’t have enough players to play the scheduled season opener last Thursday, March 16, so the Kamiah softball girls’ first competition of 2023 shifted to their game against Lapwai on March 21, which was to take place after the deadline for this week’s paper.
