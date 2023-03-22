Clearwater Valley's Jessica Ketola photo

Clearwater Valley's Jessica Ketola booked 21 strikeouts during her first start of the season, which the Rams won 1-0 over St. Maries.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Soun, Ketola power Rams’ first win

KOOSKIA — Before last Saturday, March 18, the Clearwater Valley softball girls hadn’t beaten St. Maries — and it hadn’t been close. Then, on 21 strikeouts by flamethrowing pitcher Jessica Ketola plus two key plays by senior Serenity Soun, the Rams turned their 2023 season’s first contest into a shutout victory, 1-0. Four of Ketola’s strikeouts came with two outs and runners at third base, and the one time St. Maries put the ball in play with a chance to score, Soun chased down the fly into short right field for an inning-ending catch.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments