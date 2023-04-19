Potlatch holds off CV for sweep; Rams drop Lapwai
KOOSKIA — A single run during the third inning stood as the Clearwater Valley softball girls’ lead over Potlatch during the first game of their set with the Loggers last Saturday, April 15, but Potlatch tied it during the fifth and won it with another run during the last of the seventh.
The opener had seen Potlatch put up one run during the third and another during the fifth, after which the CV girls tied it at 2-2. That score held through the eighth inning, and Potlatch broke through for two during the top of the ninth. The Rams scored one during the bottom half, making a 4-3 final score.
Earlier in the week, CV blew out Lapwai in both games of a doubleheader, 10-3 and 15-0.
Their visit to Kamiah previously scheduled for April 18 was postponed to 4 p.m. April 25. The Rams are set to host Genesee at noon April 22.
KAMIAH — Potlatch swept the KHS softball girls 17-0, 18-0 during a doubleheader April 13. Kamiah was scheduled to host Clearwater Valley April 18, but that game was postponed to 4 p.m. April 25.
Next, the Kubs visit Nezperce April 24.
Grangeville thumps Genesee
GENESEE — The softball Bulldogs blew out Genesee 21-6 on April 17, turning an 8-6 lead into a 21-6 final score with a 13-run seventh inning. Pitcher Mattie Thacker booked two hits including a double in support of her own cause, and as a team GHS finished with 20 hits. Of those, Caryss Barger had five, including a double and a triple.
Genesee led 4-0 after the second inning, but Grangeville struck back with five in the third and three in the top of the sixth to never trail again.
Earlier in the week, Grangeville split at a tournament in Glenns Ferry, where the Bulldogs beat Soda Springs 14-6 and Bear Lake 2-1, fell to Nampa Christian 5-2 and stumbled 13-3 against Malad.
Grangeville (9-5) met Kellogg in Lewiston after the press deadline on April 18, and has a doubleheader at Kellogg scheduled April 22. GHS then visits Orofino on April 25.
