GRANGEVILLE — For having missed last spring due to the covid shutdowns, the Grangeville softball girls showed many signs of sharp play to come this season during a double-header split against McCall last Saturday, March 13. After falling behind 7-2 during the first game, GHS rallied to take the lead during the bottom of the fifth, but McCall regrouped an ultimately prevailed 13-11. The late game went Grangeville’s way, 26-15, partly on the strength of an eight-run fourth, and partly by way of a fast start that followed an RBI triple by Macy Smith during the first inning.
“We played a good first game,” coach Jerime Zimmerman said, “and we played a great second game.”
He credited the pitching of Austyn Zahorka during both contests, and pointed out that GHS had five players make their very first high school starts.
“As a team, we all played really well,” he said. “I think the CIL will be tough like always. There are some really great coaches in this league and they will have their girls ready to play. I feel we have a great chance of winning the league title. We have a great group of girls and a really solid coaching staff.”
Grangeville’s first lead of the season came after a spectacular catch in the left-center gap by Adri Anderson, who galloped across and leaped up from her run to grab a humpbacked fly ball as centerfielder Camden Barger backed up the play. That was the key play of a 1-2-3 top half of the fifth, which GHS followed up by working deep counts against McCall relief pitcher Angie Dauphinais, who sent several pitches to the backstop during a rocky outing.
It wasn’t all walks against the youngster, who was replaced by starter Brooke Richardson after the lead change. After Grangeville’s Mary Kate Forsmann walked to load the bases, McCall played the infield in to try to prevent the tying run. Grangeville’s Aliyah Pineda responded by punching a ground ball past the pitcher, which caught McCall’s second baseman indecisively between throwing home or to first. GHS runner Nevaeh Kent beat the play at the plate, and the rally continued.
McCall regained the lead in the sixth and GHS put Richardson to the test in the bottom half, with a couple of walks making for a first-and-third situation with two outs. Richardson stemmed that with a strikeout, but GHS put Richardson to the test again in the seventh, exploiting confusion on the McCall side to notch two runs with two outs. McCall mistook a groundout for the third out, and Camden Barger took advantage, swiping home while the Vandals moved off the field. Bailey Vanderwall also scored on the play.
Grangeville is set to play March 18 in Kendrick, with games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. McCall has another visit to GHS coming up March 20; the teams took advantage of good weather March 13 to get in one of the earliest starts to their respective softball seasons on record.
