Grangeville Smash Bash Softball Tournament, a fund-raiser for Idaho County Schools, has been scheduled Aug. 28-30. Entry is $250 per team for up to 16 teams. Contact Ron at 208-713-7758 or Casey at 208-989-6686 or Troy at 208-507-1888.
