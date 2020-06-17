Grangeville Country Club
Mens League
Week 4 (June 10)
First flight: Gross: Jeff Blackmer 34. Net: Max Beach 32.
Second flight: Gross: Skip Hall 41. Net: Dennis Tracy 33½.
Third flight: Gross: Dan Lustig 44. Net: Mike Wilsey 33½.
Fourth flight: Gross: Cody Northrup 45. Net: Dave Jones 32½.
Long drive: Marty Willis, Rodney Barger.
Long putt: Shane Wood 27-0, Rick Northrup 17-7.
KP: Jim Church 2-3.
Ladies League
Tuesday Twilight: No results.
Wednesday Morning (June 10)
First flight: Gross: Lyndie McNab. Net: Terrie Helmich.
Second flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Pat Cash.
Chip-ins: Teresa Groom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.