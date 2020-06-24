Among the competitors at the state high school rodeo finals last week in Blackfoot were Grangeville’s Emmy Williams and Clearwater Valley’s Luke Olsen and Shada Edwards, who will be on to compete June 30-July 5 at the Silver State International Rodeo in Well, Nev.
Also posting results at state were Prairie’s Molly Johnson and Grangeville’s Colby Canaday, Reed Aiken and Dani Aiken.
They had qualified for state events, as follows: Canaday in pole bending, Williams in goat tying, Reed Aiken in calf roping and team roping, Dani Aiken in breakaway roping, barrel racing and team roping, Olsen in calf roping, Edwards in breakaway, goat tying and team roping and Johnson in cow cutting, goat tying and team roping.
Edwards had the fastest time in the breakaway roping short go round with a time of 2.460 seconds.
