Grangeville Gun Club
Six-Week League Shoot
Week 5 (June 9)
Teams: 1, Columbia Grain 86; 2, J&E Excavation 862; 3, Quality Heating 835; 4, Whitebirders 1 824; 5, Thee Old Farts 823; 6, Motley Crew 821; 7, Baker Truck 812; 8, Has Beens 798; 9, Pape’ Machinery 793; 10, Idaho County Vet’s Center 778; 11, Gunpowder & Lace 776; 12, Camas Body 744; 13, FNRA 727; 14, Hometown Auto 715.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.