Kamiah has several experienced players returning as well as a good group of freshmen head coach Nels Kludt will rely on this fall. Chief among them is all-league receiver Gabe Eades, who will step in at quarterback.
“I like the kids we have,” Kludt said. “I think this is a hardworking group. I feel really good about them. They’ve been absolutely busting their hump. I’ve got some really good seniors. Gabe is pretty darn fast, Landon Keen was a really good linebacker and a running back for us last year and Bodie Norman started on both sides of the ball last year. Bodie was an all-conference honorable mention on offense, and all three of those guys are really good leaders. They set a good example throughout camp.”
“I think what we need is those kind of kids to lead the way for us,” he said. “We have got some good younger kids all the way through there and some are going to be pressed to duty a little young, but that's kind of the way it works and we’re excited for them. We’ve got a good group of kids and I think they've got a bright future here.”
Kamiah’s goals for this fall flow from a big objective: Make the playoffs.
“That's the big goal,” Kludt said. “Then, you always want to beat your rival. After that point, you know, you have certain other bullseyes out there that you want to take care of, and we have a couple of those. To hit those, we have to get better as the season progresses.”
Kamiah ran a zone read system on offense last fall and will stick with it, Kludt told the Free Press, with more emphasis on running the ball. “We did a decent job last year,” he said. “We want to do a better job this year. We want to be a more physical, tougher inside running team. Having Gabe at quarterback gives us a pretty good running threat out of that spot and people are going to respect his speed a bit.”
Defensively, Kamiah system will be the same, albeit with different strengths.
“We'll be a better, more experienced linebacking corps, and our corner spot will be experienced,” Kludt said. “Some spots up front will be OK, but others are going to be green. We're a little unproven up front at a couple of spots, and that's going to be probably our biggest deal. We have good kids. They're going to be good players. It's just a matter of getting in there and getting a little time. A lot of kids got to play last year and we had the kids on the field part time as freshmen. They'll come back wiser and older and better. That's never an easy task, but I think leadership is going to be a benefit for us this year and I like the kids we have leading the team.”
“They want to set a great example for the younger guys,” he said.
Part of helping those young players develop is getting game action, and Kludt is hoping KHS will play out the full schedule. “Obviously, with what's going on in the world, that's got to be a huge goal,” Kludt said.
Prairie is the team to beat: not just in the Whitepine League, but as the state champion team. “Then there's the rest of the pack,” Kludt said, “and I think we'll be at the upper end of that pack trying to get up there with Prairie.”
Kamiah’s season begins Sept. 4 at home against Timberline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.