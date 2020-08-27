Prairie’s cross-country roster boasts two full teams this fall, with the varsity girls and boys both featuring 7-8 runners each.
The girls squad is led by senior Kyleigh Duclos, who trailed school record holder and 2019 graduate Ciara Chaffee by 28 seconds; Duclos finished 40th and Chaffee finished 31st.
“She has a lot of potential,” coach Glenn Poxleitner said. “It's going to be up to her how successful she wants to be and how hard she wants to work at it.”
Chaffee’s school record is in Duclos’s sights.
“The thing is, she wants to beat that record even though Ciara is a good friend,” Poxleitner said.
Another senior, LeAnn Lightfield, took cross-country for her first season last fall, and “knocked off minutes and minutes,” Poxleitner said, “so I'm really excited to see where she is. She ran during the summer and there were days she was talking about being out for an eight-mile or ten-mile run, that kind of stuff. And you just see her out running, and she looks like she's in great physical condition.”
Kerri Villamor missed last year with a knee injury, so is coming back “ready to rock and roll,” Poxleitner said.
“It’s kind of a competitive environment for who's going to be the fourth fastest,” he said. “The neat part is we've got two freshmen, Lizzie Sevens, who is going to be a phenomenal athlete, I think, and Megan Fowler, who I've never seen run. I had Lizzie in junior high track. Megan's an unknown and her heart's in the right place.”
Kateri Duman is also returning to the program as a “very solid runner” who may “surprise herself,” Poxleitner said. “It's going to be fun.”
On the boys side, fourth-year senior runner Justin Lockett is “our team leader,” Poxleitner said. “He’s a great guy and I’m really looking forward to having him out there leading the team.”
“Tyler Wemhoff, another senior who missed last year, is back,” Poxleitner said. “I think he's going to put on a little bit of a show and I think he's going to lead us. Kyle Schwartz is a junior who was really good last year right up until the end, where he kind of had a little bit of injury-type stuff.”
Zach Rambo, who played football last year, is switching to cross-country and bringing exceptional athleticism with him. “We're lucky to have him,” Poxleitner said. “He was a great runner in junior high, and so we get an opportunity to have him load up our team a little bit.”
Morgan Poxleitner is also returning from an injury last year, and Lee Forsmann ran junior high last year. Brothers Zane Uptmor and Blake Uptmor are brand new to the team.
“I'm really tickled,” Poxleitner said. “We have the numbers. We have a bunch of junior high kids who are going to take it, so I'm expecting to be in the 20s as far as numbers and barring catastrophes it's going to be a fun year.”
Prairie is planning to organize a home meet and possibly one at the Grangeville Country Club this fall, and is planning to join in on races that other small schools in the area may organize, in addition to the races still scheduled in Lewiston and Clarkston.
