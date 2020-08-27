Last fall, Allen Hutchens returned to the Clearwater Valley football program as an assistant to Roger Whalen, who moved on after guiding the Rams to playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. This fall, Hutchens steps in as the head coach of the team he once led to the playoffs with his play. His experience since then has included a stint as an assistant at Deary, with a Mustangs team that reliably made the playoffs out of the Whitepine League’s lower division.
He knows he and the Rams face a tough task in the WPL’s upper division, which in recent years has been dominated by the likes of Potlatch and – especially – Prairie.
“We are young,” he said. “I mean, we've got a lot of youth, and there's going to be a lot of inexperienced young guys in key roles getting their first varsity starts this year. We are green, but the kids are excited. They're learning, they're working hard and they're ready for their time to shine, so to say.”
The schedule holds just three home games this fall; playing on the road is generally a hard thing for football teams at all levels. Hutchens was sanguine about that: “When you have a young team and you're going on the road for five games, you're going to get experience real quick.”
Players returning to the varsity include WPL all-leaguer Dylan Pickering, whose tackling anchored the Rams defense. He and lineman JJ Propst return to roles similar to those they played last fall, but many Rams saw few repetitions even in practice last fall.
Systems-wise, Hutchens said “everything's been revamped.”
“A lot of these kids, they've never done any play action or any of that,” he said.
On offense, with Anthony Fabbi at quarterback, they’ll mix in looks from under center and out of the shotgun, and on defense, they’re working on fundamentals.
“I want guys sound on their tackling,” Hutchens said. “Guys who are going to play defense for me better be willing to hit and get their nose in there and be tough-nosed kids. … Dylan is going to be that rock-solid focal point in the middle of our defense.”
Of Fabbi, Hutchens said, “Summer workouts helped him tremendously. He's got football savvy, throws the ball well, and he can move around as a dual threat. And I just I love his heart. He's a good kid.”
The Rams open Aug. 28 at Salmon River and host Prairie for their second game of the season, which will be Sept. 11. “With Prairie coming here, we get to dive right into it, which I think in the long run is good to have early in the season,” Hutchens said. “They’re the best in our league, until somebody proves differently.”
