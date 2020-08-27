In 2020, the Savages are fewer in number and smaller in size than they have been in recent years, but that won’t hold them back.
“Every day we come out thankful that we're able to be out here,” head coach Ty Medley said. “We’re trying to get that pumped into our kids. That and, try to enjoy it. Who knows what can happen? There's a lot of kids, you know, not just in our state, but nationwide, who are sitting around wishing they were playing. So it's a big privilege to be out here playing. You just take care of that opportunity there. What should be more motivating than that? Take hold of what you’ve got. That's what we're going for. That's what we're building up. We have the opportunity to show, and it's going to be a lot of eyes on us.”
With nine players out as of Aug. 14, having hoped for 13 or 14, SRHS anticipates returning all-conference wide receiver Jimmy Tucker will return from off-season injury to play in time for the first Long Pin Conference games.
Salmon River returns five two-way starters, including four-year starters Eric Nelson and Isaac Hofflander along the offensive line. “They are our big boys,” Medley said. “So that's some nice experience to have, especially as light as we are. Justin Whitten – Salmon River’s spark plug, Medley said – returns as feature running back. Whitten was an all-conference second-teamer last fall. “He's our best guy,” Medley said, “and, you know, you have to have one.” Also back is Garret Shepherd, who will step in at quarterback.
“We're going to be pretty similar to last year, on offense in particular,” Medley said. “And we're noticing the stability from last year, which was a big transition year. I can’t say we ever truly had it where we wanted it, but we're already starting off leagues ahead of where we were, with understanding. So the boys are really coming on fast.”
Medley is looking for Cascade to have a team this year, so that adds one league game SRHS did not have last fall, and Garden Valley, Horseshoe Bend and Council are well-positioned. “For what it is, I think it’s going to be tight,” Medley said.
The Salmon River boys did well during their off-season, in Medley’s view. “They want to be back playing,” he said, “and athletics is a huge deal in their life at this point. … Those five guys that are returning, they've all seen substantial growth this year. Our two big guys, Isaac and Eric, are both not only pushing good numbers in the weight room, but they're in better shape. That's where I've seen the biggest growth. Justin is going to be a leader. So is Garrett, maturity-wise. On the field leadership, I think that's one of the big things we didn't have last year. We had a bigger senior class, but not as many, as I would describe them, leaders. And so as juniors last year, some of these guys wanted to step into that role, but it wasn't really their moment.”
“I'm really, really looking forward to what these guys can do,” Medley added. “Like I say, there's a lot of confidence in their ability, and some of these guys were part of some of those championships. That’s still carrying with them. It doesn’t work that way, just from being part of something – they have to put in the work. So these guys are really trying to prove themselves back up, which is a nice chip to have.”
