Last fall, the Savages swept through Long Pin Conference play on the way to second place in the 1AD2 state volleyball tournament. Having graduated high volume hitter and middle blocker Emily Diaz, but also having the core of the team back for 2020, the Salmon River approached their offseason as a stepping-stone on the road back to the championship game.
Then disaster struck, with star player Lotus Harper injured during summer ball and holding hope of returning to action for part of basketball season.
“The main problem is, we’re going to be completely out of position,” coach Paula Tucker told the Free Press.
Adjusting means pulling one of the team’s best passers out of the back row, with Alethea Chapman moving from her natural position as libero into playing all the way around, which will reduce Salmon River’s ability to play above the net up front. The loss of Harper – one of the two setters through whom the offense would have flowed – also means that the hitting load will have to be redistributed. Meanwhile, with Harper out, returning setter Sofie Branstetter is the team’s most consistent hitter, so will have to take on more of that duty. That, in turn, cascades into others having to take on more of the setting chances.
The Salmon River girls have a strong base of skills to build on, but will be working on that in the midst of having to rediscover team strengths that, two months ago, they figured would carry over from last fall.
“It’ll be a really slow start,” Tucker said, “but we're hoping to play well by district tournament time.”
On top of these adjustments, Salmon River’s schedule has been disrupted by the COVID-19 coronavirus, with teams backing out of the tournament Tucker has been scheduling at SRHS in recent years.
“It's not that we're not taking it seriously, but we feel we have to learn how to live with the virus,” Tucker said. “It's here to stay, whether we play, whether we don't play, whether we go to school, whether we don’t go to school, it's here. So now let’s work through it, like we do with every other thing.”
SRHS opens at home Aug. 28 against Castleford; the tournament previously scheduled Aug. 29 hangs in the balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.