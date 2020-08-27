Clearwater Cross Country photo

The 2020 Clearwater Valley-Kamiah cross-country cooperative will be few in number and working to improve. The team’s most decorated runner is returning state qualifier Preston Amerman, who placed 29th at state last fall. Coach Jeff Loewen told the Free Press Amerman has set a goal that would put him in contention for a place on the podium: a 5,000 meter time of sub-16 minutes. Pictured are (from left): back row, coach Jeff Loewen, Robert Whitney, Preston Amerman, Logan Mossman and Tug Laughrin; and, front row, Eleah Swan, Zoe Hooper and Ashlyn Ledeboer. Not pictured are Kaden Degroot and Dori Hix.

 Andrew Ottoson / Free Press

In coach Jeff Loewen’s second season at the helm of the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah cross-country cooperative, the squad has nine runners out so far, and has hopes of picking up a few more when school is in session.

“For two girls, Zoe [Hooper] and Ashlyn [Ledeboer], this is their first night,” Loewen said Aug. 14. “We'll see how it goes.”

The top returner to the team is CV’s Preston Amerman, who finished 29th at state last fall, and who has a goal of trimming his 5K time to 16 minutes. He ran the state race in 18:07, and a time in the 16s would have been good for a top-10 finish in Pocatello.

“It's still early,” Loewen said. “We haven't had a full team here yet. We had a good meeting the other night and not everybody is off of summer yet.”

A race that had been scheduled Aug. 22 in McCall has been called off, leaving the runs at Lewiston and Clarkston as the only big events on the team calendar so far. “We're going to pretty much have district races this year,” Loewen said.

Among others new to the high school team this fall is Tug Laughrin, who ran for Loewen as an eighth-grader.

“I think he's going to do really well,” Loewen said. “Robert [Whitney], was hurt at the tail end of last year and if he stays healthy, he will do really well this year.

The Seaport Invitational in Clarkston is set to go Sept. 12, and the Inland Empire Challenge is calendared Oct. 3 in the Lewiston Orchards.

