Elaine Anderson hadn’t been head coach of a volleyball team in quite a while, but her time at Salmon River decades ago prepared her for the turnout Grangeville has this fall. In recent years, the program had maxed out full C, JV and varsity rosters, but this year, each squad will have just a couple of subs available. That suits Anderson just fine, as it means more game action for many of the players involved.
It also means returning players taking on new roles, with Bailey Vanderwall making perhaps the toughest adjustment, from right side to middle, where her counterparts will frequently be taller and more experienced in that position. Vanderwall had shared the right side spot with Macy Smith, who moves to outside hitter.
Ally Williams returns as the team’s main setter and Zoe Lutz returns as the team’s main outside hitter.
Anderson has promoted JV hitter and setter Camden Barger to play the right side this fall, and Hayli Goicoa steps up to play defensive specialist or libero. Naveah Kent is coming up as a right side hitter and Chloe Bryant as another middle.
“They’re stronger and quicker than last year,” Anderson said. “Of those four returners, two of them sat the bench a lot of the time last year, and now they’re in – they have to be leaders on this team, and they are doing a really good job. They’re positive to the younger ones, and to everyone – and you can tell they were top players last year. And then Zoe and Ally – the two seniors – are really strong.”
One team will go to state out of the league – which includes Orofino and St. Maries once again this year.
“We’ll be more competitive,” Anderson said, “but those teams play all year, and it’s hard to get volleyball back to the level these guys want to play it. And they do – they came in and sometimes they had 20 kids in the gym for summertime volleyball. They’re excited – they’d come to me saying ‘We’ve never done this in the summertime before.’ So I want to encourage that and start up park volleyball, and do a mother-daughter tournament on one of our Saturdays.”
“I just want the kids to play,” she added. “They’ve gone a long time, from the spring quarter plus the summer not really getting to get out and do stuff. So as soon as we could play, we’ve had them in the gym. These girls were really dedicated. They were playing basketball for an hour, then turning around and playing volleyball for an hour, hour-and-a-half, every night. The kids really wanted to do both and do weights – they wanted it all.”
Grangeville’s season begins with McCall in town Thursday night, Aug. 27.
