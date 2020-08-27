Clearwater Valley coach Wendy Crocker rarely says much about the individual athletes on her team, but she is looking forward to what seniors Tori Miller and Kaitlyn Mangun bring to the team this fall.
“I'm looking forward to what they have to offer this year,” she said. “I’ve been trying to think of the right word, and I haven't been able to come up with it. I'm really liking how my upperclassmen are reaching out to the lowerclassmen. I've pushed that we are all one big team. I've got two very strong seniors and they are very strong girls. I love that they are so accepting and we're meshing.”
The Rams will be without Martha Smith, who is still out, having sustained an injury last season, but Crocker is seeing new freshmen who will be assets to the team.
CV’s numbers are lower this year, with about 18 committed to playing, but not having had everyone available for practice yet. Crocker has four open spots on the varsity she is still deciding, with a plan to carry eight or nine on the varsity roster, compared to as many as 13 in recent years.
Mainly, she’s wanting to make the most of the opportunity for the kids to play this fall.
“I’m excited,” she said. “You get a lot of negativity, with people saying, ‘Oh, your season isn’t going to last. It's only the last two weeks.’ You know, if the season only lasts two to three weeks, it is going to be the best two to three weeks for these kids that I can offer. It's two to three weeks they wouldn't have had otherwise.”
CV opens Aug. 27 against Logos and has a home date scheduled Aug. 31 against Timberline. The Rams will be on the road Sept. 1 for a tri-match with Logos and Genesee.
