Grangeville is once again participating in the spring soccer organized by Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Boys & Girls Club. Players ages five and older will practice in four age divisions in Grangeville starting in early March, with six games guaranteed on Saturdays in the LC valley. Games will start March 21; the last day for games is May 2. Registration is $60 through Feb. 27.
Contact grangevilleyouthsoccer@gmail.com or Chris Wolffing at 208-451-5670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.