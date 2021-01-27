RIGGINS — Tri-Valley’s Josie Jones proved too much for the Salmon River girls early last week, when the Titans beat Salmon River 64-35, and SRHS similarly overpowered Cascade in both ends of a home-and-home last Thursday and Friday. Jordyn Pottenger (19 points) and Sofie Branstetter (12) lifted SRHS to a 51-28 win on the opening leg Jan. 21, while Branstetter (21) and Charlie Hollon (10) set the tempo on the road Jan. 22. Salmon River played Garden Valley after press time Jan. 26, and SRHS is on to host Council Jan. 28 and Horseshoe Bend Jan. 30.

