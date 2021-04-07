HORSESHOE BEND — Salmon River’s Garret Shepherd and Charlie Hollon booked their first times of the season last Wednesday, March 31, with Hollon logging personal bests in the girls 100 and 200 sprints and Shepherd posting PBs in the boys 200 and 400 runs.
Salmon River’s season continues alongside Clearwater Valley and Grangeville Thursday afternoon at Kamiah, where the Kubs are set to host 16 teams at 4 p.m. at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.
