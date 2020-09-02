RIGGINS — With top player Lotus Harper sidelined except for a couple of turns at the serve line, the Salmon River girls will have to raise their game to win many matches this season. Having been swept by Castleford (25-23, 26-24) and Horseshoe Bend (27-25, 27-25) during the season opener Friday morning, Aug. 28, the Salmon River girls posted their first two wins of the season last Saturday, beating Grangeville and Cascade and falling to Castleford in tournament play.
“We competed better than I expected,” coach Paula Tucker told the Free Press. “I think Castleford will do well this year, so to play competitively with them gives us some hope. That said, our weaknesses were clearly highlighted. It was good to get a look at the girls in competition. Now we will dial in and work out some of the kinks.”
Last Friday against Horseshoe Bend, Salmon River trailed for much of the first set before climbing into a tie, 20-20, with Alethea Chapman serving up three points in a row, prompting a timeout. Salmon River kept the score even, but did not pull ahead in the first game. It was much the same game flow during the second, with Avery Jones’ serve tying the score at 25-all, and with Horseshoe Bend never falling behind.
Salmon River led Castleford 22-20 in the first game of that match Friday, but Castleford closed it out by notching five of the last six points. Salmon River trailed by as many as eight, 13-5, during the second game, but again rallied to make it close at the end.
Next, Salmon River (2-3) is set to host Horseshoe Bend at 6 p.m. MT this Thursday, Sept. 3. SRHS then visits Tri-Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 8.
