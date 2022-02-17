COTTONWOOD — Cody Wassmuth (14 points) and Torry Chmelik (11) paced the St. John Bosco basketball boys to a 48-37 win over Meadows Valley last Friday night, Feb. 11.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments