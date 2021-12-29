RIGGINS — After the Salmon River girls took the first varsity game 39-30 Dec. 21 at SRHS, the St. John Bosco boys swiped a 59-54 win in the late game. Gabe Zavala (18 points), Garret Shepherd (15) and Tyrus Swift (11) paced Salmon River, but Torry Chmelik (27), Cody Wassmuth (14) and Clay Weckman (12) led the Patriots to victory. That put Bosco at 4-2 entering the holiday break, with their 2022 slate to begin Jan. 4 against Clearwater Valley in Cottonwood. That’s also scheduled as a doubleheader, with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.
Rylee Walters (13 points) paced Salmon River during the girls’ win over St. John Bosco, and Jade Prigge (16) had the high count for the visitors.
