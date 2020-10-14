GRANGEVILLE — While taking precautions against the COVID-19 coronavirus, St. Maries bagged recent sports activities including football games Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 — which tanked Grangeville’s homecoming football game last Friday night, and which leaves St. Maries higher-ranked than Grangeville with two weeks left in the regular season. The Bulldogs are set to visit Orofino this Friday night, Oct. 16, and are scheduled to visit Melba Oct. 23.
St. Maries is set to host Orofino Oct. 23 and depending on the outcomes of the Orofino games, one Central Idaho League team will be seeded in the top five for the 2A state playoffs. The other two CIL teams will qualify or not based on the rating produced by MaxPreps computers, online at maxpreps.com.
