OROFINO — Grangeville’s baseball season wrapped up with a 7-0 loss to St. Maries May 10 at Orofino, where the host Maniacs later that day beat St. Maries 12-2 for the district title. Against St. Maries, Grangeville’s Cody Klement and David Goicoa had a single apiece, and starting pitcher Sam Lindsley held the Lumberjacks to one through three innings. That one proved enough, as St. Maries’ Trace Wicks booked the shutout.
