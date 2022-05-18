OROFINO — Grangeville’s baseball season wrapped up with a 7-0 loss to St. Maries May 10 at Orofino, where the host Maniacs later that day beat St. Maries 12-2 for the district title. Against St. Maries, Grangeville’s Cody Klement and David Goicoa had a single apiece, and starting pitcher Sam Lindsley held the Lumberjacks to one through three innings. That one proved enough, as St. Maries’ Trace Wicks booked the shutout.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments