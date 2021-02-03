GRANGEVILLE — Having outshot Kamiah 56-45 earlier in the week, the Bulldogs had a hard time last Saturday, Jan. 30, against St. Maries. The Lumberjacks played tough defense with mix of sound play and fouls, but midway through the second quarter, the Grangeville boys appeared poised to punish St. Maries’ excesses. Having trailed by six during the first quarter, GHS leveled the score at 13-all on a foul shot by Caleb Frei. Lumberjacks standout Eli Gibson answered with a traditional three-point play, and Miles Lefebvre struck back with two quick baskets, trimming St. Maries’ lead to 18-17 and prompting a timeout with 3:33 left in the first half. After Gibson made a free throw, GHS went back to Frei, who posted up near the second block and pivoted into the lane, bypassing his defender and finishing with one hand, leveling the score at 19.
St. Maries scored the next seven points, taking control of the contest on the way to carrying a 30-21 lead into halftime.
Grangeville persisted and drew within nine on foul shots by Tori Ebert with about four minutes left, but St. Maries extended the lead back into double-digits while maintaining a deliberate pace of play.
Gibson finished with a game-high 18 points.
“We came out with intensity and our guys played hard,” GHS head coach Cooper Wright said. “It was a good fan atmosphere. Both teams were ready to play and had nervous errors. We had a tight game, then we had a couple of unfortunate plays and empty possessions. ... There were times they forced us outside and that led to us settling for outside shots. The big thing was that we needed to continue to attack when we had them in that foul trouble.”
Of beating Kamiah earlier in the week, Wright said, “We had a good game plan and the guys executed it. We shot nine-for-19 from three-point range. We set the tone inside and worked it inside-out for those threes.”
Lefebvre finished with a team-high 16 points against St. Maries, and Lefebvre (14), Ebert (13) and Blake Schoo (10) scored team-highs against Kamiah.
Kamiah got 10 points from Kavan Mercer.
Grangeville visited Clearwater Valley after press time Feb. 2, and GHS has two home games left in the regular season: Feb. 6 against Genesee, and Feb. 11 against Kendrick.
