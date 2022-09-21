Grangeville’s Mattie Thacker photo

Grangeville’s Mattie Thacker made a tough dig on this play during the Bulldogs’ match last Saturday, Sept. 17, against St. Maries.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — Leading the third 12-11 when Adalei Lefebvre stepped up to serve with her team down two sets against St. Maries on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Bulldogs and Lefebvre won six points in a row and went on to win that game. St. Maries built leads of five and six points during the fourth game, but the GHS volleyball girls took it to a 22-all tie on a kill by Lefebvre, with hopes of forcing a fifth set tiebreaker. Instead, St. Maries won the next point, followed it up with an ace, and held on to win the match 3-1 (25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23).

The Bulldogs had St. Maries down by as many as eight during that third game, but the Lumberjacks trimmed it back to four before Madalyn Green closed it out with a heavy hit.

