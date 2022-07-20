KAMIAH —St. Mary’s Health will be offering sports physicals this month at the Kamiah Clinic. This is set for Tuesday, July 26,5-7 p.m. Students in grade 7, 9, 11, or any student new to sports, will need a sports physical before practices begin for the season. Go to this site to print the forms before you go: https://smh-cvh.org/forms/ Cost is $25 per person, no need for an appointment and all proceeds are donated back to the participant’s school.
