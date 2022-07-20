KAMIAH —St. Mary’s Health will be offering sports physicals this month at the Kamiah Clinic. This is set for Tuesday, July 26,5-7 p.m. Students in grade 7, 9, 11, or any student new to sports, will need a sports physical before practices begin for the season. Go to this site to print the forms before you go: https://smh-cvh.org/forms/ Cost is $25 per person, no need for an appointment and all proceeds are donated back to the participant’s school.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments