The 2022 edition of the St. Mary's Health Foundation golf scramble - the 22nd annual - is scheduled for Oct. 1, with tee-off at 11 a.m. that Saturday and registration at 10 a.m. that day at Grangeville Country Club. Entry fee for this 18-hole scramble is $360 per team or $90 per player, with the golf, meal and a goodie bag included. Contact Kim Johnson to sign up: kimberly.johnson@kh.org or 208-962-2100.
