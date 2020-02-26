NAMPA — The 2020 state wrestling tournament is set to start at 9 a.m. MT at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this Friday, Feb. 28, with small-schools in first and big schools to follow later in the day. The tournament concludes with another long day of matches Saturday, Feb. 29.
