The 2A baseball tournament 3 p.m. game was delayed 30 minutes by a thunderstorm in Orofino. That could affect the start time for the Grangeville-Firth game, which was set for approximately 5:30 p.m.
Weather may also affect the schedule for Friday and Saturday games. "If we have to play three games in a day, that's what we'll do," Nadiger said.
