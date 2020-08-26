"It may be a strange year because of current events in our world, but remember, we like when things are different -- we can show our focus in the face of chaos. We like when our backs are against the wall -- we can show our strength and character. We like when things are tough -- because we will be tougher." - Teel Bruner, Cottonwood Chronicle, Aug. 20, 2020.
Here’s hoping that the COVID has already given us the worst of the trouble it can cause, and here also is recognition that hope is not a plan. The plans that school districts have put forward for activities this year call for coaches and participants and supporters to take extra steps to check the potential for the virus to spread within their ranks and at their facilities – and thereby to play as regularly, and as frequently, as they would any other year.
The ethic Prairie coach Teel Bruner outlined in that letter last week said a lot – not just about who he is, having coached football there for 15 years – and not just about who the Pirates are, having won a stack of championship trophies in part due to his leadership. His letter said something about who Idahoans are, and who we want to be: Strong, independent people who recognize adversity for what it is, and who deal with adversity well. Not with ignorance, nor with mere acceptance, but with results-oriented action. That’s an important attitude for any sports team to hold, and it can go without explanation that it is an important quality for organizations of all shapes and sizes.
For local high school sports teams this fall, the distractions that come out of the chaos the covid may cause may present a silver lining for those willing to look seriously at the difficulty this situation presents. The disease has potential to shut everything down – and, say what you will, it does have that potential, as we all saw this past spring – so everyone involved ought to find it easy to treat every practice and every game as if it might be the last opportunity this fall.
That approach aligns with the oldest sports clichés, the ones so many coaches lean on for imploring their players to keep focus: Take it one game at a time and take nothing for granted.
In the course of putting together the Free Press Fall Sports Preview, which is out in print this week, I asked a whole bunch of local coaches about those sentiments. Some are more optimistic than others as to how much of the season may be played as planned. All who spoke to it expressed gladness to be part of the broader effort to offer local kids the opportunity to be part of organized activities, and some coaches voiced their view that their work counters the scattering of local kids into every which kind of trouble our uncertain world has on offer. This is worthy work under the best circumstances, and more so, in my opinion, given greater difficulties this enterprise faces this fall.
Everyone knows keeping to schedule this fall may be tough, and there have been changes already. Here at the paper, our plan is the same as it was last year: To keep the times, dates and locations of upcoming games current and in print every week. We have seen in recent years that even without the kind of disruption we face this fall, schedule changes can move faster than our weekly tempo – so we’ll also be keeping up with the day-to-day differences online at idahocountyfreepress.com/sports.
