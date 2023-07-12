The highest single payout of the 2023 Grangeville Border Days rodeo went to bareback rider Hunter Greenup, who was the only entrant to score a qualified ride. Other strong showings included the steer wrestling and a three-for-three run in the wild horse races July 1-2-3.

