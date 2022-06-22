Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering several hunter education classes in the Clearwater Region in the coming months. Students attending the Clearwater or Lapwai classes will be certified for both hunter and bowhunter education.

Clearwater: Aug. 12-13 (hunter and bowhunter ed); https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/183078

Lapwai, July 8-10 (hunter and bowhunter ed); https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/182463

For information: IDFG Regional Office in Lewiston, 208-799-5010.

