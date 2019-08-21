According to Aspen Project Play — in a news release online at bit.ly/2TcClOh — the average child today spends less than three years playing a sport, quitting by age 11, most often because the sport just isn’t fun anymore. Their parents are under pressure, too, with some sports costing thousands of dollars a year and travel expenses taking up the largest chunk.
These are among the findings of a new national survey of parents of youth athletes conducted by the Aspen Institute with the Utah State University Families in Sports Lab.
In 2018, only 38 percent of kids ages 6-12 played team sports on a regular basis, down from 45 percent in 2008, according to separate research from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. The National Youth Sport Survey, commissioned by Aspen through its Project Play initiative, digs deeper into the reasons why participation has declined, while extending the analysis of youth up to age 18 and at all competitive levels (recreational, club, high school). Among the survey’s key findings:
Above all, parents want sports to be fun for their children. They hope that participation will promote physical and emotional health, as well as sport skills, social skills and peer relationships, with each of those reasons rating above four on a scale of 1-5. But the most desired outcome, they say, is fun, which led the way at 4.49. At the same time, many parents are looking for extrinsic rewards as well — admissions advantages to colleges, athletic scholarships, and pro sports opportunities all scored above 3.
Parents believe their kids are having fun. They reported their children experience high levels of enjoyment from sports. But they also said most have at least a moderate level of stress, with field hockey and lacrosse scoring as the most stressful sports for kids. The least stressful were skiing/snowboarding, track and field, skateboarding and soccer. When asked to rate what sources their child feels pressure from in sports, parents pointed the most to coaches (3.37 average). For what it’s worth, parents say they apply less pressure than their child’s peers.
To keep them playing, many parents are willing to spend lots of money. Parents with a child in ice hockey spent on average $2,583 per year — the most expensive sport among the 21 sports evaluated. Other costly sports included skiing/snowboarding ($2,249), field hockey ($2,125), gymnastics ($1,580) and lacrosse ($1,289). The least-expensive sports: track and field ($191), flag football ($268), skateboarding ($380), cross country ($421), and basketball ($427).
The average across sports was $693. But even the least-expensive sports had some parents spend in excess of $9,000 per year on one child.
Travel is now the costliest feature in youth sports. On average across all sports, parents spent more annually on travel ($196 per sport, per child) than equipment ($144), private lessons ($134), registration fees ($125), and camps ($81). That average includes all kids playing sports, not just those on travel teams, which often start in grade school and can cost families far more than a couple hundred dollars a year.
