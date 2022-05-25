NAMPA — Clearwater Valley’s Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer pushed into the final eight in the 3A state tournament with girls doubles consolation bracket wins over Grangeville’s Jordan Click and Mia Rioux and Sun Valley’s Attie Murray and Amanda Dunn.
In boys singles, CV’s Josh Francis went 3-2 and made it just as deep into the boys singles bracket.
CV’s Gabe Kirish went 1-2 in boys singles, having taken Ririe’s Will Moss to a tiebreaker during the second set in the first round of the championship bracket. Kirish then beat Orofino’s Ethan Potratz to reach the third consolation round. Meanwhile, Francis won one set during an opening round loss against Sun Valley’s Matt Carlin, then beat Coeur d’Alene Charter’s Nathaniel Cloyd (6-2, 6-0) and Payette’s Isaak Garcia (6-1, 6-3) to face off with his teammate. Francis beat Kirish (6-1, 6-0) then again faced Carlin, who again prevailed on his way to third place.
The Swan-Ledeboer run ended against Fruitland’s Ellie Baker and Kennedy Phillips in the consolation semifinal, having played three sets against Murray and Dunn, who had barely turned back a late surge from Grangeville’s Bella Dame and Cameran Green.
Dame and Green won the first set against Murray and Dunn 6-2, but their play slipped as Dunn and Murray won the second set by the same score. The Grangeville duo trailed the third set 5-2 before regrouping and rallying to tie it, 5-5. Murray and Dunn won the next two to slip past GHS.
Their match against CV was the mirror image, as the Rams pair dropped the first set 6-3, then won the second 6-1 and took the third 7-5 to advance. The Fruitland duo they then faced prevailed (6-3, 6-2) then went on to take one set from the eventual third place pair from Parma.
Grangeville’s Hayli Goicoa and Talia Brown went out to a Weiser duo in the second consolation round.
Earlier in consolation play, Dame and Green beat a Coeur d’Alene Charter pair (7-5, 6-2).
In girls singles play, Grangeville’s Emily Olson, CV’s Kaylee Graves and CV’s Ashton Mangun all went 0-2, as did both of CV’s mixed doubles pairs — Brooke Romney and Jerod Murray, and Payton Andrews and Axl Fairbank.
CV’s boys doubles duo of Ben Bean and Edoardo Miconi took the middle set of three against Weiser’s Huntyr McClellan and Charlie Woods, then fell to a Parma pair during consolation play.
