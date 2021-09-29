Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op cross-country runner Eleah Swan placed third in the girls varsity race last Saturday, Sept. 25, at Potlatch. She finished in 23:37, just behind Troy’s Halee Bohman, and a bit more than a minute behind Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs, who won the race in 22:10.

Also in the top 10 on the girls side were CV/K’s Zoe Hooper (25:23) and Kelsee Hunt (25:58).

On the boys side, CV/K’s Emmett Long (18:52) and Wyatt Anderberg (18:55) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with first place going to IC Academy’s Kellen Souza (17:27).

Nezperce’s Tristan Currall and Prairie’s Matthew Wemhoff finished a tenth of a second apart, just under 20:59, with both boys cracking the top 10.

Coming up, area runners are scheduled to compete at Weippe (Deyo Reservoir) on Sept. 29, and at Troy Sept. 30.

