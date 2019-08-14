Kaylee PIkus
Kaylee Pikus gets ready for the start of the 100 meter freestyle at the Grangeville swim meet on Aug. 10.

 By Andrew Ottoson - Idaho County Free Press

Grangeville, Kendrick and Nezperce swimmers met last Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Grangeville City Pool for the last meet of their summer season. Pictured,  and Patrick McGuigan (right) dives in for a later event.

Patrick McGuigan

Patrick McGuigan competes in the final swim meet of the season in Grangeville on Aug. 10.

