Syringa will offer sports physicals at the Primary Care Clinic in Grangeville, 722 West North Street, today, Wednesday, July 20, from 3 to 6 p.m., and at Kooskia’s Syringa Clinic, 022 North Main Street, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1 to 5 p.m.
Any donations toward the physicals will go directly to the students’ school of choice. Wear loose fitting clothing (shorts and T-shirt). All forms must be signed by parent or guardian. Visit syringahospital.org for forms. No appointment necessary.
