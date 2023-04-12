Axl Fairbank photo

Axl Fairbank.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — An April 4 meet between Grangeville and Clearwater Valley resulted in a 7-7 team score, as Grangeville’s Cole Ruklic went 3-0 in singles play. Tobias Stoner went 2-1 for GHS, and for CV, Axl Fairbank, Brooke Romney and Kaylee Graves each won one singles match. In doubles play, Ruklic and Abram Williamson won one match for GHS while Cloey Winder and Avery Lewis won another. CV’s doubles players notched four wins, as Ashlyn Ledeboer won alongside both Gentry Taube and Brooke Romney; Brooke Romney also won alongside Kaylee Graves, and Rilee Romney and Josie Graves also won.

