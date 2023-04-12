KOOSKIA — An April 4 meet between Grangeville and Clearwater Valley resulted in a 7-7 team score, as Grangeville’s Cole Ruklic went 3-0 in singles play. Tobias Stoner went 2-1 for GHS, and for CV, Axl Fairbank, Brooke Romney and Kaylee Graves each won one singles match. In doubles play, Ruklic and Abram Williamson won one match for GHS while Cloey Winder and Avery Lewis won another. CV’s doubles players notched four wins, as Ashlyn Ledeboer won alongside both Gentry Taube and Brooke Romney; Brooke Romney also won alongside Kaylee Graves, and Rilee Romney and Josie Graves also won.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.